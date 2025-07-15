96 Bangladeshis denied entry into Malaysia

Some 96 Bangladeshi nationals among 131 foreigners denied entry into Malaysia during a special operation conducted by the country’s Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Malaysian daily The Star reports.

The operation, carried out last Friday, screened over 300 people at Terminal One of KLIA, resulting in the denial of entry to nationals from several countries, including 30 Pakistanis and five Indonesians.

In a statement, the AKPS said the individuals were refused entry as they failed to meet the required criteria for entering Malaysia.