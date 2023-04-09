CU student commits suicide in dormitory

A female student of Chittagong University (CU) has committed suicide at a residential hall of the university, reports UNB.
Rukia Sultana Ruku, 22, was a student of the 2019-20 session of the department of management and a residential student of Shamsunnahar Hall.
Witnesses said her classmates went to Ruku's room and found her hanging from the ceiling in the afternoon. They rushed her to the university medical center and later shifted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead in the evening.
Hall Provost Rakiba Nabi said, “Students found her hanging in her room and brought her to the hospital. The on-duty physician declared her dead."
Later, Ruku's husband came to the hospital and received the body, the provost added.