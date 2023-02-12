BNP to march in all cities on 18 Feb

UNB adds: BNP Standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain announced the fresh programme.
As part of their ongoing movement for the restoration of democracy, unconditional release of Khaleda Zia, the resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament and realising the 10-point demand, he said, BNP’s all city units in all divisions will march on Saturday.
In Dhaka, he said their party's south and north city units will arrange separate march programmes on the day.
Besides, the leader said BNP’s like-minded parties and alliances that have been carrying out the simultaneous movement will observe a similar programme in all cities on Saturday.
Later, Mosharraf along with the leaders and activists of BNP’s Dhaka North City unit started marching towards the capital's Bosila from Shyamoli to mount pressure on the government to accept their 10-point demands.
Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies joined the programme, carrying banners, national and party flags, festoons and portraits of the party's top leaders.
Earlier, leaders and activists of the party’s Dhaka north and south city units observed the march programme on 28, 31, and 30 January and 1 February, respectively, to push for their 10-point demand.
The party also observed a march programme in all unions across the country yesterday (Saturday) amid the allegations of attacks and obstruction by the ruling party activists and law enforcers.