The image of Barrister Suman’s release was created using AI

The false claim that former Habiganj-4 member of parliament Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman secured bail has repeatedly surfaced on social media. This time, an AI-generated image has been added to that misinformation.

A new image circulated on Facebook recently after the 13th parliamentary election. The caption of the image reads, “Alhamdulillah, finally Barrister Suman MP has been granted bail. Joy Bangla.”

Former independent MP from the Habiganj-4 constituency, Syedul Haque Suman was arrested on 21 October 2024 following the July uprising. News of the arrest of the former Jubo League leader, which is now banned, was published in all national media outlets. However, no media outlet has reported any news of his bail or release so far. No such information was found on his Facebook page either.