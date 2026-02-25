Prothom Alo Fact Check
The image of Barrister Suman’s release was created using AI
The false claim that former Habiganj-4 member of parliament Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman secured bail has repeatedly surfaced on social media. This time, an AI-generated image has been added to that misinformation.
A new image circulated on Facebook recently after the 13th parliamentary election. The caption of the image reads, “Alhamdulillah, finally Barrister Suman MP has been granted bail. Joy Bangla.”
Former independent MP from the Habiganj-4 constituency, Syedul Haque Suman was arrested on 21 October 2024 following the July uprising. News of the arrest of the former Jubo League leader, which is now banned, was published in all national media outlets. However, no media outlet has reported any news of his bail or release so far. No such information was found on his Facebook page either.
Posts circulating on Facebook show Syedul Haque Suman standing at the prison gate wearing flower garlands. A review shows spelling errors on two banners visible in the image. Such errors are commonly seen in AI-generated images.
An examination using the AI detection tool “Hive Moderation” shows that the probability of the image being AI-generated is 100 per cent.
The claim that Rumeen Farhana joined the Awami League is false
Several Facebook posts claim, “Breaking news: newly elected member of parliament Rumeen Farhana is deciding to join the Awami League.”
A review of the posts shows that they cite a Facebook page operated in the name of Kishoreganj-4 MP Fazlur Rahman as the source. However, a report published by Rumour Scanner states that BNP MP Fazlur Rahman has said the Facebook page titled “Advocate Fazlur Rahman” is not his.
No evidence of such information was found on Rumeen Farhana’s personal Facebook account, the official Facebook page of the Awami League, in the media, or in any other reliable source. Therefore, the claim that she is joining the Awami League is not correct.
Rumeen Farhana was once affiliated with the BNP and also served as a reserved seat member of parliament from the party. However, after failing to secure party nomination this time, she contested as an independent candidate from the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency and won. She was expelled from the BNP before the election.
The image of a woman at the Shaheed Minar was edited using AI
A photo circulated on social media shows a woman sitting in a yoga posture at the central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka. Many people criticised the image, saying it tarnished the dignity of the Shaheed Minar.
An investigation found the image posted on 21 February on a Facebook profile named Yuj. The woman, named Ila Waresa, identifies herself as a yoga instructor. She used an AI hashtag in the caption of the image.
Further examination using AI content detection tools indicates that the image has a strong likelihood of being AI-generated.