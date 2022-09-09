Tea with the Queen

It was 23 October 1997 and I was working with Bhorer Kagoj at the time. The Commonwealth summit was held in the beautiful city of Edinburgh that year. Queen Elizabeth attended the inauguration for the first time and delivered a speech at the event. She also invited selected journalists to tea at the Holyrood Palace and spent some time with them.

We journalists from Bangladesh reached the Holyrood Palace a little before 11 in the morning that Friday. The other guests hadn't arrived as yet. I recall, we had walked there in the cool weather. We had the opportunity to speak to Queen Elizabeth, her husband Prince Philip and others. At the invitation of the British government, we visited Edinburgh as well as London. And before the start of the Commonwealth summit, we took part in a seminar of journalism at the city Stirling. I would send back a report every day and that would be published in Bhorer Kagoj. On 26 October 1997, my brief report on the Queen's invitation for tea was published on the front page of Bhorer Kagoj. The report is reproduced here: