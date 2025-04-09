Protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza: 72 arrested for vandalism, looting
The police have arrested at least 72 people in connection with the vandalism, attacks and lootings of shops and businesses in various citifies of the country until 8:00 am on Wednesday, according to the police headquarters.
This was said in a statement on the verified Facebook page of Chief Adviser on Wednesday morning.
It said 10 cases have been filed over these incidents so far and further investigation is underway. Process was going on for file more lawsuits against the individuals involved in these condemnable acts.
According to the police headquarters, 33 were arrested in Khulna, 19 in Sylhet, five in Chattogram, four in Gazipur, Narayanganj and Cox’s Bazar and three in Cumilla.
Earlier on Monday, processions and rallies were held across several districts to protest the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza and express solidarity with the Palestinian people.
However, in some areas, more than a dozen businesses—including KFC, Pizza Hut, and Bata—were attacked, vandalised, and looted during these programmes.