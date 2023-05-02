Country's total labour force rises to 73.69m

The country's total labour force has increased to 73.69 million of which 48.25 million are male while 25.44 million are female, according to the findings of the 1st quarter of the Labour Force Survey 2023.

The total labour force means the number of people engaged in work aged above 15 years and above alongside the total number of unemployed people.

The labour force survey findings of the first quarter (January-March), 2023 were unveiled Tuesday at a press conference held at the NEC conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.