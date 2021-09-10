Zia’s name removed from Baltimore city road in USA

The office of the mayor of Baltimore City, Maryland, USA has removed the name of former military ruler Ziaur Rahman from a road in the US city of Baltimore, said the US chapter of Awami League, reports BSS.

At a press conference, the AL leaders said the mayor's office made it clear that they would not honor a military dictator by naming a road after him. Earlier, USA unit of AL and other organisations applied to the mayoral office for the removal of Zia’s name.