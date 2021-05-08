Ziauddin reappointed as ambassador-at-large

Former ambassador Mohammad Ziauddin has once again been appointed as an ambassador-at-large with the rank and status of a minister, reports UNB.
The government issued a gazette notification Thursday confirming his appointment.
Prior to joining as Bangladesh ambassador to the US, he was ambassador-at-Large of prime minister Sheikh Hasina with the rank and status of a state minister.
Ambassador Mohammad Ziauddin served as Bangladesh ambassador to the US and was concurrently accredited to the Republic of Argentina, Belize, the Republic of Colombia, the Dominican Republic, the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.
He was also permanent representative to the International Seabed Authority located in Jamaica.
After joining the diplomatic service, Ziauddin served in Bangladesh high commission in London, Bangladesh high commission in Nairobi, and at the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York.
Also, he was director-general of the international organizations wing of the ministry of foreign affairs and chief of protocol to the Government of Bangladesh before joining as Bangladesh ambassador to Italy.
Ziauddin was ambassador to Italy, concurrently in charge as Bangladesh ambassador to the Republic of Albania and to the Republic of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
He was also the permanent representative of Bangladesh to FAO, WFP, and IFAD.