‘No slacking off’, cabinet secretary tells secretaries
Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani has instructed secretaries to speed up their work and avoid delays. He gave the directive at a meeting with the secretaries on Thursday.
Asked about the meeting, Nasimul Gani told Prothom Alo that secretaries had been asked to ensure their work was properly organised and completed efficiently. He said they had been instructed to carry out tasks accurately and swiftly. No slacking off.
There is a substantial budget allocation, so the work must be carried out properly in line with that allocation, he said.
The main point is that work must be expedited and completed meticulously, Nasimul Gani added.
At the previous secretaries’ meeting in September, secretaries were instructed to accelerate government activities and complete tasks quickly, fill vacant posts without delay and focus on solar power to address the ongoing electricity and energy crisis, among other issues.
The secretaries’ meeting is a high-level policy forum of the government, attended by secretaries of different ministries and divisions. It discusses key government decisions, policy implementation and administrative coordination.