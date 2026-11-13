‘No slacking off’, cabinet secretary tells secretaries

Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani has instructed secretaries to speed up their work and avoid delays. He gave the directive at a meeting with the secretaries on Thursday.

Asked about the meeting, Nasimul Gani told Prothom Alo that secretaries had been asked to ensure their work was properly organised and completed efficiently. He said they had been instructed to carry out tasks accurately and swiftly. No slacking off.

There is a substantial budget allocation, so the work must be carried out properly in line with that allocation, he said.