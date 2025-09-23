Some abroad, some on maternity leave, yet honorarium is withdrawn

Fake names were added to the list of invigilators for a recruitment test at Siddheswari College centre in Moghbazar of the capital to withdraw honorarium.

Investigations found that names of former teachers abroad, teachers on maternity leave, those serving in the college but not on duty during the exam, and even ‘unknown’ individuals were included in the list.

Several teachers of the college told Prothom Alo that honorarium money was misappropriated this way. Principal Sheikh Julhas Uddin and his loyal teachers were involved in this act. Julhas Uddin served as the centre secretary.

On 8 August, the election commission (EC) held a multiple-choice (MCQ) test for the recruitment of staff in its secretariat and field-level offices. Siddheswari College was one of the exam centres.