Chief adviser calls for unity, protection of youth, peaceful polls to build new Bangladesh

At the outset of his address, he extended his heartfelt greeting to the people of all ages and walks of life at home and abroad on the occasion of the Victory Day.

Recalling that on this historic day in 1971, Bangladesh achieved its long-cherished independence through sacrifice of millions of martyrs following a nine months of a bloody Liberation War, Professor Yunus paid rich tributes to the memories of the 1971 Liberation War martyrs.

He said that although the victory of 1971 ushered in a new dawn of independence, in recent years that light was dimmed by autocracy and fascism.

However, through the July Uprising with the participation of students and mass people, the nation has once again received an opportunity to establish “a discrimination-free, corruption-free, independent, sovereign and democratic state system”, the chief adviser said.

But, he said, the forces which fled the country in face of the uprising consider the fearless and unarmed young people as the biggest obstacle to their return and therefore, their target is to eliminate them before the election to re-establish their reign.