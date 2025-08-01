Scholastica founding chairperson Yasmeen Murshed passes away
Yasmeen Murshed, founding chairperson of Scholastica School and former adviser to the caretaker government, has passed away.
She breathed her last at 8:31 pm on Thursday at United Hospital in the capital (Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun). She was 80. She is survived by a son and a daughter.
In 2006, Yasmeen Murshed served as an adviser in the caretaker government led by President Iajuddin Ahmed. She oversaw several ministries, including the Ministry of Women and Children’s Affairs.
A pioneer of English-medium education in Bangladesh, Yasmeen Murshed played a pivotal role in establishing Scholastica as one of the country’s leading institutions.
Her first namaz-e-janaza will be held after Jumu’ah prayers on Friday (1 August) at Azad Mosque in Gulshan. Her body will then be taken to Scholastica Senior Campus (Sector 1) in Uttara at 2:30 pm, where a second janaza will be held at 4:00 pm. She will be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard.