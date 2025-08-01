Scholastica founding chairperson Yasmeen Murshed passes away

Yasmeen Murshed, founding chairperson of Scholastica School and former adviser to the caretaker government, has passed away.

She breathed her last at 8:31 pm on Thursday at United Hospital in the capital (Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun). She was 80. She is survived by a son and a daughter.

In 2006, Yasmeen Murshed served as an adviser in the caretaker government led by President Iajuddin Ahmed. She oversaw several ministries, including the Ministry of Women and Children’s Affairs.