UPDF worker shot dead in Rangamati
A United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF) worker, Nirmal Khisa, 32, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Tai Medung Pahar of Khamar Para, Sapchhari Union, Rangamati, on Sunday morning.
Nirmal, son of Sunil Bihari Khisa of Tai-Chakma village, Naniachar upazila, was traveling with two other UPDF workers from Tai Medung village to Khamar Para when they were ambushed by six to seven armed assailants at around 9:30 am. While his companions managed to escape, Nirmal was fatally shot on the spot.
Local authorities have been alerted. Sapchhari Union Parishad Chairman, Prabin Chakma, confirmed the incident, stating that the body remains at the scene.
Rangamati Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md. Shahed Uddin said, “Police are on their way to the scene. More details will be available after investigation.”