It’s a question of judiciary’s existence: HC

At the beginning of the hearing, Momtaz Uddin Fakir asked for two months of time. At one point, the court said, “The incident that happened that day has shaken up the judiciary. We have studied a lot about different types of contempt but that kind of incident is quite unprecedented to us. Don’t you have court etiquette? You are one of the court officials. What would be the message for the justice seekers, when you, despite being a court official, dishonoured the court. Your clients are playing with fire.”

Lawyer Momtaz Uddin Fakir said that he tried to calm the situation as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Council.

The court then wanted to fix 29 January as the day for the next hearing. However, Momtaz Uddin Fakir requested the court to fix the date a month later in February saying that he was hoping that the situation would be normal by that time.