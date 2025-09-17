Sheikh Hasina's lockers seized at Agrani Bank

Following the case at Pubali Bank, the National Board of Revenue’s (NBR) Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) has seized two lockers belonging to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Agrani Bank. The lockers were seized today, Wednesday, based on a tip off.

According to NBR sources, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has two lockers at Agrani Bank’s main branch in Dilkusha, Dhaka (formerly the local office branch). The locker numbers are 751 and 753. The lockers were seized to investigate whether any tax evasion had occurred.

Earlier on 10 September, the NBR CIC seized a locker belonging to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Pubali Bank. The locker is at Pubali Bank’s Motijheel Corporate Branch in Sena Kalyan Bhaban. So far, a total of three lockers at Agrani and Pubali Banks have been seized.