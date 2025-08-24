Pakistani foreign minister meets with foreign affairs adviser
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a breakfast meeting this Sunday morning with Trade Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin.
At around 10:15 am, Ishaq Dar met with Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain at Hotel Sonargaon in Dhaka. A delegation-level meeting is scheduled to follow. Afterward, the two countries are expected to sign six agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs).
Later this afternoon, Ishaq Dar will pay a courtesy call on Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus.
In the evening, the Pakistani Foreign Minister will visit BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia at her residence in Gulshan.
On the first day of his Dhaka trip, Ishaq Dar held separate meetings with leaders of the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizens’ Party (NCP).
These discussions covered political engagement as well as ways to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields.
According to relevant sources, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepening relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests.
Ishaq Dar arrived in Dhaka yesterday, Saturday, on a two-day visit. At around 2:00 pm, he landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a special Pakistan Air Force flight, where he was received by Foreign Secretary Asad Alam. From the afternoon, he began his series of meetings with political parties at the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.