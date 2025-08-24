Pakistani foreign minister meets with foreign affairs adviser

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a breakfast meeting this Sunday morning with Trade Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin.

At around 10:15 am, Ishaq Dar met with Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain at Hotel Sonargaon in Dhaka. A delegation-level meeting is scheduled to follow. Afterward, the two countries are expected to sign six agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

Later this afternoon, Ishaq Dar will pay a courtesy call on Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus.