Bangladesh reports one death, 94 Covid cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported another Covid-19-linked death and 94 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,424 and caseload to 2,035,334, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 3.06 per cent from Monday’s 2.41 per cent as 3,074 samples were tested. The latest deceased was a woman from Mymensingh division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent while the recovery rate rose to 97.34 per cent from Saturday's 97.30 per cent. In October, the country reported 60 Covid-linked deaths and 10,043 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.

