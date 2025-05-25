Structural reforms too slow to meet needs: Lutfey Siddiqi

Chief adviser’s special envoy for international affairs Lutfey Siddiqi has stressed the urgency of structural reforms within government agencies, stating that the current pace of reform is too slow to meet the nation’s needs.

“There is no long-term roadmap for key sectors, including industry, which is frustrating. Alongside institutional reforms, better coordination among government agencies is essential,” he said while addressing a seminar titled ‘Bangladesh’s import-export Policy: Requirements and challenges in the post-LDC era’ organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Saturday.