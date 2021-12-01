Zonta Club launches 16-day activism campaign on child marriage, gender-based violence

Simeen M Akhtar, president of Zonta Club of Greater Dhaka, believes that all Zontians working towards the goal and mission of Zonta International has been continuing to make a difference through its commitment of service through advocacy.
The 16 days of activism started off by a student rally on Sunday. On Monday, the club will issue a press release regarding the campaign. A radio program will be broadcast on Tuesday.
A rally has been arranged in Kurigram, with the club's partner Ashar Alo Patshala. The students who have been stopped from child marriage will participate in the rally.
On Friday, Zonta Club Flag Ship partner Sporsho's visually challenged students will join a reading session. A rally in Baridhara with Rickshaw Pullers wearing Orange T- Shirts will be held on 7 December.
Lastly, Live painting session by two eminent artists of Greater Dhaka in Gulshan Park will be held on 9 December.