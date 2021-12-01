Zonta Club launches 16-day activism campaign on child marriage, gender-based violence

The Zonta Club of Greater Dhaka has chalked out plans to celebrate 16 days of activism campaign from 25 November to 10 December to prevent child marriage and gender based violence against woman, reports UNB.

During the 16 days of activism, the intention is to take local, national and international actions to influence the making and implementation of laws, as well as changing gender-based attitudes and behaviors to end violence against women, the club said in a press release.

Tehmina Enayet, president elect, an entrepreneur and connoisseur of art, is a strong proponent of women's empowerment and wholeheartedly believes in the cause of Zonta, 'Stop Child Marriage' and 'Say No to Violence Against Women and Girl Child.'

Zonta Club of Greater Dhaka's president Simeen M Akhtar, and the advocacy chairperson Tootli Rahman and the club members have organised seven events to commemorate this occasion. These programs are focused to increase the awareness in society and for the community to take a stand ensuring all health precautions.