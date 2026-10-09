11 Bangladeshis among 20 detained in Malaysia over foreign worker quota fraud

Datuk Zakaria Shaaban, director-general of Malaysia’s Immigration Department, said the operation began at 7.30 am. It was jointly conducted by the Intelligence and Special Operations Division at the department’s headquarters in Putrajaya and two divisions of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

He said the raid was carried out based on information provided by members of the public and intelligence gathered by the Immigration Department.

“Those detained comprised two Bangladeshi men believed to be the business owner and manager, six local female employees, and 12 foreign customers—nine Bangladeshi men and three Indonesian women,” Malaymail quoted Zakaria as saying.

In a statement issued today, Friday, Zakaria said the team seized 265 Bangladeshi passports, 63 Indonesian passports, 12 Pakistani passports and one Indian passport. It also seized RM6,700, believed to be money paid by customers.