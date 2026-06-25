Another landmine explosion at Ghumdhum border leaves man severely injured

A landmine exploded once again along the Ghumdhum border in Naikhongchari upazila of Bandarban, seriously injuring a man. The incident occurred at around 3:30 pm on Wednesday.

The explosion severely injured Md Shafi, 35, blowing off his right heel and fracturing the bone in his left knee. Rescuers later took him to a hospital in the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar for treatment.