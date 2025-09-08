Govt wants to preserve historic Teliapara bungalow, tea workers object

Taking the matter into account, the ministry wrote to the Habiganj district administration, instructing them to take steps to cancel the lease of the bungalow and related land under NTC.

Later, the district administration informed the ministry that NTC would not object to a museum being built on the Liberation War site, provided they receive alternative facilities for their operations.

On 11 August, the ministry sent another letter to the Habiganj DC, asking for progress updates on the lease cancellation.

Habiganj DC Md Faridur Rahman told Prothom Alo on 30 August that workers of the Teliapara tea estate have opposed building a museum there. They do not want a museum at this location.

Regarding this, Secretary Israt Chowdhury said they have heard the workers’ concerns. The workers do not want visitors coming here. Meetings with tea board officials have already held and response was positive.

The Teliapara tea estate in Madhabpur upazila is 35 kilometers away from Habiganj town.

It was in the bungalow of the tea estate manager here that, on 4 April, 1971, a secret meeting took place. The meeting was led by Colonel (retd) MAG Osmani, who came from Agartala, India, to attend. He was later appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Liberation War.

A total of 27 army officers, including senior officers of the East Bengal Regiment, joined the meeting. Several crucial decisions for the Liberation War were made at the meeting. Among them were dividing the country into 11 sectors, forming multiple forces including the Z-Force, preparing the blueprint for the war, taking the oath to fight, and stressing the formation of a political government alongside direct combat. Since then, 4 April has been observed annually as Historic Teliapara Day.