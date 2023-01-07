Foolproof security measures taken for Ijtema: Home minister

The government has taken all-out security measures for devotees including foreigners arriving at the Bishwa Ijtema ground, as the first phase of Bishwa Ijtema will begin on 13 January, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Saturday, reports UNB.

The first phase of the Ijtema, billed as the second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj, will be held from 13 January and the second phase from 20 January, he said at the follow-up meeting regarding the review of Ijtema preparation at Tongi Ijtema ground in Gazipur this evening as the chief guest.