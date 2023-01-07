Foolproof security measures taken for Ijtema: Home minister

Foreign visitors will get more facilities compared to previous years, he said, adding that law enforcement agencies including police, RAB and Army will be deployed at the Ijtema ground to ensure a peaceful and congenial atmosphere.
Besides, BGB members will be kept ready if necessary, he said.
"As the existing two groups are doing Ijtema separately, I hope there will be no problem," the minister added.
Maulana Zubair Hassan group's Ijtema will be held in the first phase and Maulana Wasekh group's in the second phase, said Kamal.
Minister of liberation war affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, state minister for youth and sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, state minister for religious affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam, and the organisers of the Ijtema were present at the meeting.