Election commission forms 5 five committees to accelerate preparations

The election commission has formed five committees to speed up necessary preparations ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election likely to be held early next year.

The five separate seven-member coordination committees, formed on Wednesday, are headed by different election commissioners.

The EC senior secretary and the additional secretary are members on all the five committees.

Election commissioner Tahmida Ahmad is leading a monitoring committee for the preparation of polling officer panels and training programmes.

Committee’s members also include the EC’s NID Registration Wing Director General, two joint secretaries and a deputy secretary.