Chief Adviser expresses deep sorrow over BAF training aircraft crash

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammed Yunus on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) F-7 BGI training aircraft on Milestone School and College compound in the capital’s Diabari area.

In a condolence message following the crash, the Chief Adviser said, “I express my deep shock and sorrow over the tragic accident of the Bangladesh Air Force's F-7 BGI training aircraft that crashed today on the Milestone School and College campus, which has caused casualties and injuries.”

He described the incident as an irreparable loss, not only for the Bangladesh Air Force but also for the students, parents, teachers, staff and the wider community connected to the educational institution. “This is a moment of deep grief for the entire nation,” he said.