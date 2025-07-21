Chief Adviser expresses deep sorrow over BAF training aircraft crash
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammed Yunus on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) F-7 BGI training aircraft on Milestone School and College compound in the capital’s Diabari area.
In a condolence message following the crash, the Chief Adviser said, “I express my deep shock and sorrow over the tragic accident of the Bangladesh Air Force's F-7 BGI training aircraft that crashed today on the Milestone School and College campus, which has caused casualties and injuries.”
He described the incident as an irreparable loss, not only for the Bangladesh Air Force but also for the students, parents, teachers, staff and the wider community connected to the educational institution. “This is a moment of deep grief for the entire nation,” he said.
The Chief Adviser wished the injured a quick recovery and directed all concerned authorities, including hospitals, to deal with the situation with the highest level of care, urgency, and seriousness.
He also assured that the government will take necessary steps to find out the cause of the accident and provide all kinds of support.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the BAF aircraft crashed net the Milestone School and College campus around 1:18 pm.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) said eight units from Uttara, Tongi, Pallabi, Kurmitola, Mirpur, and Purbachal were sent to control the fire and help with the rescue work.
Several injured people were taken to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, while others, including students, were admitted to Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital. Some were airlifted due to the seriousness of their injuries.