Ferry delayed for Hannan Masud MP, passengers suffer

Consequently, many had to spend the entire night waiting at bus counters.

The ferry’s master, Mozammel Haque, said, “The ferry arrived at Nalachira Ghat at 5:40 pm. Normally unloading and loading each take about 40 minutes. However, we had been informed in advance that the MP would be arriving, so the ferry’s departure would be delayed somewhat. For that reason, we initially did not allow vehicles to board. This caused passengers to become agitated. Later, after 8:00 pm, we departed for Chairman Ghat.” He claimed that the ferry’s departure was delayed by about 45 minutes compared with the normal schedule.

When contacted for comment, Member of Parliament Abdul Hannan Masud told Prothom Alo that a vested-interest group and an unethical syndicate had deliberately created disorder at the ferry terminal. According to him, the group had kept motorcycles, trucks, microbuses, and other vehicles waiting on the road for hours instead of allowing them onto the ferry, causing severe traffic congestion on roads near the terminal.

He said that the same tactic had been used the previous day to inconvenience ordinary passengers and divert attention from the real issue. He alleged that the objective was to politically discredit him and portray him as ineffective.

Abdul Hannan Masud further stated that he had arrived at the ferry terminal at the scheduled time and had himself been forced to wait for about 45 minutes after arriving. He said that misleading information was being spread about the incident for political purposes.