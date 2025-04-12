Farooki blames Hasina allies for burning fascist's effigy, vows action
Cultural affairs adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has blamed the allies of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina for burning two motifs, including an effigy of fascism, in the fine arts faculty of Dhaka University.
In a post on Facebook, the adviser condemned the incident and vowed to bring the responsible ones under law.
“Hasina’s collaborators torched the face of fascism last night at Charukala (fine arts faculty). Those who dared this, no matter if they belong to the soft Awami League or its B team, each of them have to come under law, quickly.”
Two symbolic motifs that were prepared for the Bengali new year celebration at the fine arts faculty in Dhaka University have been burnt in a fire. One of the motifs displayed the face of fascism, while the other represented a peace dove.
While visiting the spot this morning, the charred structures were seen on the faculty premises. It was learned that the motifs caught fire and were burnt at the location where those were being constructed. The fascist’s face motif was completely burned, while the peace dove was partially damaged.
The fine arts faculty said in a press release that some unidentified people burnt the ‘face of fascism’ motif. They lodged a general diary in this regard with the Shahbagh police station. The police are looking into the matter.
Over the incident, adviser Farooki also wrote, “Those who are acting on behalf of Awami League to prevent the procession, we will not only bring them under law, but also ensure that this year’s procession becomes more significant.”
He added that the collaborators of Sheikh Hasina made it clear through the incident that they do not want the people to celebrate unitedly. “We are now more determined, and will join (the celebration) in even greater numbers.”