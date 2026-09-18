Leaked estimates, tailored bids add Tk 2.52 billion to textbook printing costs

A large portion of the government’s contract work for printing textbooks that are distributed free of charge to students has allegedly been divided among a group of contractors. The contractors reportedly learned the government’s estimated prices in advance and secured contracts by submitting bids slightly above or below those figures.

In a further development, the estimated prices were increased midway through the process. The government had initially set estimated prices, but after the figures were leaked, contractors pressured authorities to raise them.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) accepted the demand and increased the estimated prices. The contractors later allegedly coordinated their bids and divided the contracts among themselves.

An NCTB member has acknowledged that the estimated prices were leaked. Procurement experts in the government sector, meanwhile, said contractors were not supposed to know the estimated prices. They said increasing the estimates midway through the process was not in accordance with the rules, while reduced competition increases government expenditure and creates a risk of lower-quality work.

An analysis shows that the increase in estimated prices and the alleged division of contracts will result in an additional cost of Tk 2.52 billion for printing secondary-level textbooks alone.

Tofail Khan, former president of the Bangladesh Printers Association, told Prothom Alo that irregularities would significantly increase government expenditure this year. “It seemed that there was no proper environment for me to work this time, so I did not participate,” he said.