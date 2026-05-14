Eid holidays for govt officials and employees: Gazette issued, 23 May holiday cancelled

The Ministry of Public Administration has issued a notification for a seven-day holiday on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the notification, on the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha, all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, and private offices in the country will remain closed from 25 May to 31 May.

The government has announced a seven-day holiday on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. Today, Thursday, the Ministry of Public Administration has issued a notification in this regard.