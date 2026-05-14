Eid holidays for govt officials and employees: Gazette issued, 23 May holiday cancelled
The Ministry of Public Administration has issued a notification for a seven-day holiday on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.
According to the notification, on the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha, all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, and private offices in the country will remain closed from 25 May to 31 May.
The government has announced a seven-day holiday on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. Today, Thursday, the Ministry of Public Administration has issued a notification in this regard.
The notification states that from 25 May to 31 May 2026, all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, and private offices will be closed.
In the same notification, the government has canceled the weekly holiday on 23 May. It is stated that on 23 May (Saturday), the offices will remain open. 24 May (Sunday) will be the last office day before the holy Eid-ul-Azha.
Exemptions from the holiday
The notification further states that emergency services will be exempted from this general holiday. These include electricity; water; gas and other fuel supply; fire service; port operations; sanitation services; telephone and internet; postal services, and hospital and emergency medical services.
Separate instructions for banks and the private sector
In addition, Bangladesh Bank will give separate instructions regarding the continuation of banking activities. Similarly, the Supreme Court will make necessary decisions regarding the conduct of court activities.
It is also mentioned in the notification that the Ministry of Labour and Employment will issue separate instructions to determine the general holiday for the private sector.