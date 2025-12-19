Govt aware of security ahead of election

Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election and the referendum, the government has reassured foreign diplomats and representatives of international organisations, including the United Nations, regarding security.

Both before and after the election, the armed forces and law enforcement agencies across the country remain alert and vigilant to ensure the safety of Bangladeshi citizens as well as foreign missions and diplomats.

Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam on Thursday afternoon reassured them on security during a briefing for foreign missions and representatives of international organisations in Dhaka.

The briefing, held at the State Guesthouse Padma, was attended by around 40 ambassadors, diplomats, and representatives from countries and international organisations including the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Palestine, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the European Union, and the United Nations.