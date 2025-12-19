Foreign secy briefs foreign diplomats
Govt aware of security ahead of election
Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election and the referendum, the government has reassured foreign diplomats and representatives of international organisations, including the United Nations, regarding security.
Both before and after the election, the armed forces and law enforcement agencies across the country remain alert and vigilant to ensure the safety of Bangladeshi citizens as well as foreign missions and diplomats.
Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam on Thursday afternoon reassured them on security during a briefing for foreign missions and representatives of international organisations in Dhaka.
The briefing, held at the State Guesthouse Padma, was attended by around 40 ambassadors, diplomats, and representatives from countries and international organisations including the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Palestine, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the European Union, and the United Nations.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the briefing for foreign diplomats a week after announcing the schedule for the national parliamentary election and referendum on 11 December.
The briefing took place at a time when there had been an attack on Sharif Osman bin Hadi, a potential candidate for Dhaka-8 and convener of the Inquilab Moncho, with the intent to kill him. He is currently receiving medical treatment in Singapore. The attempted attack on Hadi has raised concerns about the country’s security situation in the political sphere.
Against this backdrop, the US Embassy in Dhaka issued a travel advisory for its citizens in Bangladesh on 15 December. Most recently, last Wednesday, following the announcement of a programme by a faction called July Unity, both domestic and international discussions have focused on the overall security situation in Bangladesh. However, law enforcement agencies did not allow participants in that programme to proceed beyond Badda.
According to domestic and foreign diplomatic sources, the briefing by the Foreign Secretary with diplomats on Thursday lasted around 20 minutes.
He addressed three main points during the session.
First, he informed them about the schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election and the referendum. Next, he presented the security measures taken by the government to ensure the safety of diplomatic missions. During this, he noted that some missions had raised certain security-related concerns with the government, which have since been resolved.
He also requested that if anyone has any new concerns, they should contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs promptly. Finally, the Foreign Secretary urged diplomats to send election observers ahead of the upcoming election.
Sources said that after reading his prepared statement, the Foreign Secretary invited diplomats to ask questions and share their opinions.
At this time, Russia’s Ambassador, Alexander Khozin, asked whether Bangladesh would formally send letters to countries inviting foreign observers for the election scheduled in February.
In response, the Foreign Secretary said that the call made during the briefing to send election observers from various countries and organisations should be considered an invitation.
Regarding the security of diplomatic missions and diplomats, sources quoted the Foreign Secretary as saying that necessary measures have been taken to strengthen the security and protection of all diplomatic missions in Bangladesh.
He noted that these steps have been implemented so that diplomats can carry out their work without fear or obstruction.
The Foreign Secretary informed diplomats that law enforcement agencies, together with specialised diplomatic security units, are continuously monitoring movement around diplomatic areas and remain on high alert.
The authorities are fully prepared to prevent any untoward incidents that could affect missions or their premises. In previous instances, barriers were placed to prevent protesters from approaching diplomatic compounds, thereby ensuring the safety and security of missions.
He added that to ensure a transparent election process, the interim government is firmly committed not only to holding a peaceful election but also to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, both domestic and foreign, during and after the election. He requested that anyone with security concerns or in need of assistance contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs promptly.
When asked whether the attempted assassination of Inquilab Moncho leader Hadi was discussed, multiple sources at the briefing said that no individual names were mentioned.
However, the Foreign Secretary referred to the incident indirectly. He stated that a few isolated events have occurred in recent weeks, but they are scattered and localised. These incidents do not indicate any systematic threat to public safety or the overall security situation of the country.
Members of the diplomatic community can be assured that there is no reason to be concerned about such minor incidents. Furthermore, the government does not currently foresee any large-scale deterioration in law and order. The government remains strongly committed not only to ensuring a peaceful election but also to safeguarding the security and protection of all residents, including the diplomatic community, during and after the election.