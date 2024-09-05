Interim govt decides to turn Ganabhaban into a museum
The advisory council of the interim government has decided to turn Ganabhaban into a museum, keeping memory of the student-led July uprising.
The decision was taken at the meeting of advisory council held at the chief adviser's office with chief adviser prof Muhammad Yunus in the chair on Thursday.
Adviser for sports and labour affairs Asif Mahmud shared the decision during a media briefing at the foreign service academy.
Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam, deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar, and Apurba Jahangir were also present.
Asif Mahmud said they would look into examples in other countries to build the memorial museum and keep it open to the public.
He said they would keep it unchanged (as it stands now) and there will be a museum inside Ganabhaban.