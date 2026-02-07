Awami League, minority votes emerging as crucial in determining results

Dakop, a southern upazila of Khulna district, lies close to the Sundarbans. Visiting Chalna Bazar, the upazila headquarters, little election camping was visible. A few scattered banners could be seen, but when asked about voting, most people showed little interest. They did not say they would not vote, nor were they enthusiastic about the election.

In neighbouring Batiaghata Bazar, some election fervour was noticeable. However, here too, most voters were unwilling to speak openly about whom they would choose. A few mentioned that there would be competition between Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, but no one identified a clear frontrunner.

The Khulna-1 constituency encompasses Batiaghata and Dakop upazilas. Since 1991, no party other than the Awami League has won here. In this Awami League- and minority-dominated constituency, voter turnout is expected to be lower compared to other seats. Khulna district has six parliamentary constituencies. In the other five, election campaigning and enthusiasm appear somewhat stronger. In Khulna city and nearby constituencies, public interest in voting seems higher.

Local politicians, voters, and civil society representatives say that in most constituencies of Khulna, Awami League supporters and minority community voters are becoming crucial. Whichever way their votes go could tilt the balance. However, most voters from these two groups are not openly expressing their preferences. A few local leaders have aligned themselves with BNP or other parties, but general voters remain tight-lipped.