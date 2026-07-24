Bangladeshi woman, two children killed in Saudi road crash while travelling for Umrah

Tania’s brother, Touhid Mohammad Murad, said it took several hours for the family to receive confirmation of the tragedy because the accident site was about 200 kilometres from Riyadh. A relative needed nearly three hours to reach the location, and the family was able to confirm the incident at around 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Murad said his nephew Tajbik had recently been admitted to a university in Finland and was scheduled to fly there in about a week. Before his departure, the family had planned to perform Umrah together.

Regarding the burial, Murad said the family has decided not to bring the bodies back to Bangladesh because the victims died while travelling to perform Umrah. Following funeral prayers on Friday afternoon, they will be laid to rest in Saudi Arabia.