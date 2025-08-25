Nation is ready for polls: Chief adviser
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday said that the nation is ready for the next general election as the country has come to a stable situation after a mass uprising mixed with the killing spree last year.
“Now, we are ready for another transition in our political history . . . the country has come to this stable enough and ready to have the election. So, we announce the election in the first half of February 2026. The interim government will be replaced by an elected government,” he said.
The chief adviser said this while addressing the ongoing three-day international conference titled "Stakeholders' Dialogue: Takeaways to the High-Level Conference on Rohingya Situation" at the Hotel Baywatch in the coastal district that hosts over a million Rohingyas.
The conference aims to engage global stakeholders to find solutions to the prolonged Rohingya crisis. Professor Yunus today formally inaugurated the main session of the stakeholders' dialogue.
Recalling the bloody events of last year, the Chief Adviser said, “One year back, we have gone through a killing spree. And followed by student uprising, a student-led uprising to free the country from the fascist regime.”
About the Rohingya crisis, Professor Yunus also expressed hope that the ongoing transition would pave the way for resolving the crisis of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.
“It will be complete when we see we have also achieved this goal, to have all our Rohingya guests return to their own home in their own environment,” he added.
In the conference, the head of the interim government placed a seven-point proposal to resolve the protracted Rohingya crisis and called upon the international community to take stronger action to ensure justice, repatriation and stability for the Rohingyas.
High Representative for the Rohingya Issue and National Security Adviser of Bangladesh Khaliur Rahman delivered the welcome address while Disaster Management and Relief Adviser Faruk E Azam, Bir Protik, and Assistant High Commissioner, UNHCR Raouf Mazou spoke at the event.
A wide spectrum of participants, including diplomats, international experts, Rohingya community representatives, global organizations and academics from both home and abroad and representatives from BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP) attended the event, which will end tomorrow.