Nation is ready for polls: Chief adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday said that the nation is ready for the next general election as the country has come to a stable situation after a mass uprising mixed with the killing spree last year.

“Now, we are ready for another transition in our political history . . . the country has come to this stable enough and ready to have the election. So, we announce the election in the first half of February 2026. The interim government will be replaced by an elected government,” he said.

The chief adviser said this while addressing the ongoing three-day international conference titled "Stakeholders' Dialogue: Takeaways to the High-Level Conference on Rohingya Situation" at the Hotel Baywatch in the coastal district that hosts over a million Rohingyas.