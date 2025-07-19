Government plans fivefold fine for withholding information

The government is set to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2009, introducing tougher penalties and revising key provisions to enhance transparency and strengthen citizens' access to information.

Under the proposed changes, any attempt to withhold official information will attract a fine five times higher than the current amount.

Four crucial sections of the existing law are set to be revised to facilitate smoother information flow, enhance administrative transparency, uphold citizens' rights, and curb corruption.

According to sources at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the amended law will stipulate a fine of Tk 250 per day for withholding information, up from the current Tk 50, capped at a maximum of Tk 25,000 instead of Tk 5,000.

The draft also specifies that if information is withheld with the intent to conceal corruption or wrongdoing, the imposition of the fine will be mandatory.