Strike begins at Chattogram Port, cargo movement disrupted

Operations at Chattogram Port were again thrown into near paralysis from 8:00 am today, Sunday, as workers resumed their strike over a four-point set of demands. The programme, called by the Chattogram Bondor Rokkha Songram Committee (Chattogram Port Protection Movement Committee), has disrupted activities at the port’s jetties and outer anchorage.

There are 12 vessels at the port’s main jetties and more than fifty cargo ships at the outer anchorage. Cargo unloading from these ships has stopped. Since morning, strict security by law enforcement agencies has been visible across the port area.

Earlier, workers observed three days of eight-hour work stoppages from 31 January, demanding that the New Mooring Terminal not be leased out.