Motorcycles can’t cross 30 km/h threshold in cities

A nine-member committee led by road transport and highways division joint secretary Md Anisur Rahman has prepared a draft policy, ‘Motorcycle Movement Policy, 2023’ to reduce motorcycle related accidents, encourage the use of scooters instead of sports bikes and raise awareness among motorcycle users.

According to the draft, motorcycles inside Dhaka can’t go over the speed of 30 km/h. Motorcycles with less than 126 cc would be barred from moving on highways and no one can travel on the passenger seat of a motorcycle on highways.

In the committee, representatives of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology (BUET), police and road and highways department are present.