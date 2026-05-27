PM greets people, calls for sharing Qurbani meat, maintaining cleanliness
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the people of Bangladesh and Muslims across the world.
In a video message in the evening, the Prime Minister said holy Eid-ul-Azha has once again arrived at the doorsteps of the Muslim Ummah with the message of sacrifice, piety and self-purification.
“I extend my greetings on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Azha to Muslims in Bangladesh and across the world. I also wish all people of the country, regardless of political belief, religion or ethnicity, a happy Eid. Eid Mubarak,” he said.
The Prime Minister prayed to Almighty Allah for peace, security and stability for Bangladesh, the Muslim world and humanity as a whole.
He also prayed for global peace, harmony and safety.
Highlighting the significance of Qurbani, Tarique Rahman said sacrifice is not only about slaughtering animals, but also about overcoming greed, hatred and negativity within oneself.
“This festival of surrendering ourselves to Almighty Allah and declaring His greatness should inspire us with the spirit of sacrifice and guide us towards truth and goodness,” he said.
The Prime Minister urged those who could afford to offer Qurbani this year to share meat with people who were unable to do so.
Referring to the preservation of sacrificial animal hides and waste management, he requested people to preserve hides properly and cooperate with conservancy workers in maintaining cleanliness.
Tarique Rahman also urged citizens to take part in cleaning efforts so that sacrificial sites could be cleaned as much as possible on the same day of Eid.