PM greets people, calls for sharing Qurbani meat, maintaining cleanliness

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the people of Bangladesh and Muslims across the world.

In a video message in the evening, the Prime Minister said holy Eid-ul-Azha has once again arrived at the doorsteps of the Muslim Ummah with the message of sacrifice, piety and self-purification.

“I extend my greetings on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Azha to Muslims in Bangladesh and across the world. I also wish all people of the country, regardless of political belief, religion or ethnicity, a happy Eid. Eid Mubarak,” he said.