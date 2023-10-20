NTMC receives Smart Bangladesh Award 2023

The National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) received the Smart Bangladesh Award-2023 for its contribution to strengthening cyber protection in the country.
NTMC director general Major General Ziaul Ahsan received the award from the prime minister at an event at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital on 18 October.
The NTMC has been storing various national important databases and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies, and intelligence and investigating agencies.
As the fear of stealing important national data by cyber terrors looms large, the NTMC set up a state-of-the-art Security Operation Centre (SOC) using their own technology to ensure security to internal and external networks, and databases.
With the motto of “The country comes first”, the NTMC has been working tirelessly to strengthen the protection of the country’s cyber space.
As a result, the NTMC was honored as the best government institution in technical category in recognition of its contribution to the country.