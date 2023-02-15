US highlights importance of ‘free, fair’ elections in Bangladesh

While in Bangladesh, Chollet met with prime minister Sheikh Hasina, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, and other senior officials from the government of Bangladesh.
“The United States and Bangladesh have a robust partnership based on decades of cooperation and support, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship in trade, investment, security, and other shared priorities,” he said while wrapping up his 24-hour Bangladesh tour.
Counselor Chollet and a delegation of senior US government officials from the Department of State and US Agency for International Development travelled to Dhaka to meet with senior government officials, civil society members, and representatives from humanitarian organizations.
“This has been a very productive visit to Bangladesh, and I’m honoured my first trip to Bangladesh comes on the heels of the year when we marked 50th anniversary of US-Bangladesh relations,” said Chollet.
The US government is “dedicated to expanding” the full range of trade, security, education, and humanitarian cooperation and ties between the Bangladeshi and American people to promote a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for both our nations, said the US Embassy in Dhaka.