The Detective Branch (DB) of police will submit a chargesheet to the court by 30 November in connection with the murder of four members of a family, including retired Rangpur Zilla School teacher Ganapati Chakraborty.

The DB claims that its investigation has found evidence of the involvement of two accused in the killings, with no evidence of anyone else's involvement.

Sanatan Chakraborty, deputy commissioner of the Rangpur Police DB and the supervising officer in the case, shared the information with Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning.

Confirming that the two accused, Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das, are currently in prison, Sanatan Chakraborty said, "Analysis of the DNA test reports and an extensive investigation have established beyond reasonable doubt their involvement in the murders."

He added that investigators had recorded statements from at least 50 people in connection with the case.