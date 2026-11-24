4 of a family killed in Rangpur: DB to submit chargesheet by 30 Nov
The Detective Branch (DB) of police will submit a chargesheet to the court by 30 November in connection with the murder of four members of a family, including retired Rangpur Zilla School teacher Ganapati Chakraborty.
The DB claims that its investigation has found evidence of the involvement of two accused in the killings, with no evidence of anyone else's involvement.
Sanatan Chakraborty, deputy commissioner of the Rangpur Police DB and the supervising officer in the case, shared the information with Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning.
Confirming that the two accused, Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das, are currently in prison, Sanatan Chakraborty said, "Analysis of the DNA test reports and an extensive investigation have established beyond reasonable doubt their involvement in the murders."
He added that investigators had recorded statements from at least 50 people in connection with the case.
The police official said, "The chargesheet is being submitted within approximately three months of the case being transferred to the DB. Before submitting it to the court, we have to review various aspects of the investigation and carry out the necessary checks and verification. The court police also play a role in this process. We will submit the chargesheet by 30 November after completing these procedures."
DNA of two accused found in samples
Following the murders, investigators collected various samples from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic laboratory of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dhaka for examination.
The DB claims that the DNA of the two accused was found in several of the samples.
Jinnat Ali, the DB inspector investigating the case, said that investigators identified Mugdha Das's DNA in a date seed sample, Siddhartha Das's DNA in a piece of cucumber, and DNA belonging to both men on a cigarette butt.
In addition, investigators found only Mugdha Das' DNA in a sample taken from the towel wrapped around the neck of victim Pritilata Chakraborty.
Investigators collected 31 types of samples from the crime scene in two phases and sent them to the CID forensic laboratory for examination.
These included date seeds, pieces of cucumber, a fruit-cutting knife, foil used for consuming yaba, cigarette butts, stains from a washbasin and blood samples from the two accused.
Jinnat Ali said, "The DNA test reports were not the only evidence. Analysis of the recovered evidence, the confessional statements of the two arrested men and witnesses' accounts has also established the involvement of Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das. The chargesheet against them is being submitted on the basis of this evidence."
Questions were raised over whether the two female members of the family had been raped before the murders. However, the investigating officer said that DNA tests had found no evidence of rape.
Murders committed with the intention of theft
According to Jinnat Ali, the accused had learnt that Ganapati Chakraborty had withdrawn Tk 50–60 lakh from a bank after his retirement and kept the money at home. They also believed that the house contained gold jewellery.
"Their main motive was theft. They entered the house through the roof of a neighbouring building and killed the four family members one after another," he said.
On the night of 22 August this year, police recovered the bodies of Ganapati Chakraborty, his wife Pritilata Chakraborty and their two children, Agami Chakraborty and Ayush Chakraborty, from their home in Machhuapara, Rangpur city.
On 23 August, Ganapati's elder brother, Gopinath Chakraborty, filed a murder case against unidentified suspects at Kotwali police station.
Initially, the investigation was assigned to Milon Chatterjee, an inspector (investigation) at Kotwali police station.
The following day, 24 August, the Rangpur police's detective branch took charge of the investigation. DB Inspector Jinnat Ali has been investigating the case since then.