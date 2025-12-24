Tarique Rahman’s return: Heightened security measures
The government has put in place the highest level of security for the return home of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. In addition, the party will also arrange its own security measures for him, BSS reports.
Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that maximum security would be ensured across the capital centring on Tarique Rahman’s return on 25 December.
BSS reports Jahangir Alam Chowdhury saying, “We have already taken preparations to ensure Tarique Rahman’s safe arrival in the country.”
He further said that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to remain fully alert and coordinated. He stressed that the government is committed to maintaining public security.
Speaking to BSS about Tarique Rahman’s security, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Baharul Alam said the BNP acting chairman is an important individual and that the highest level of security has been arranged for him. Law enforcement personnel will be deployed both in uniform and plainclothes, alongside personal security arranged by the BNP.
