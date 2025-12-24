Tarique Rahman’s return: Heightened security measures

The government has put in place the highest level of security for the return home of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. In addition, the party will also arrange its own security measures for him, BSS reports.

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that maximum security would be ensured across the capital centring on Tarique Rahman’s return on 25 December.

BSS reports Jahangir Alam Chowdhury saying, “We have already taken preparations to ensure Tarique Rahman’s safe arrival in the country.”