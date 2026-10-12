Two former army officers arrested in Dhaka
Police have arrested two former army officers. They are retired Lieutenant Colonel Debashish and retired Lieutenant Gulshan Ara. They were arrested in connection with cases filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Cyber Security Act.
Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, additional commissioner of the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said police arrested them during an operation in the capital. He confirmed their arrests on Monday morning.
According to a source, police arrested former army officer Debashish over allegations of links to Gulshan Ara, another former army officer who is an accused in cases filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Cyber Security Act.