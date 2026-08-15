Bangabandhu assassination marks 51 years today

Today, 15 August, marks the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. On this day in 1975, he was brutally assassinated by a group of disgruntled army personnel. Today marks 51 years since that heinous and most brutal assassination in history, which took place at Bangabandhu's residence at Dhanmondi 32.

Along with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his wife Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, his three sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and young son Sheikh Russel, daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's only brother Sheikh Abu Naser; Colonel Jamil, who rushed to save his life after receiving a phone call from Bangabandhu; SB official Siddiqur Rahman and army personnel Syed Mahmudul Huq were also killed on the night of 15 August, 1975.