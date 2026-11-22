The government will bring all factories under the Ministry of Industries, except fertiliser factories, under private-sector investment. In other words, the government wants the factories to be operated by the private sector. The process may begin early next year after the necessary rules and regulations are approved.

Industries Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir said this in response to a question at a press conference held at the Ministry of Industries yesterday, Saturday. He said, “We will invite private sector investment in all factories except fertiliser factories. This will be done under the PPP model.”

The minister said there are several methods under public-private partnership (PPP). One involves long-term leasing, another revenue sharing, and another profit sharing. The factories will be handed over under one of these three methods.