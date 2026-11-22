Industries ministry
Factories to be handed over to the private sector
The government will bring all factories under the Ministry of Industries, except fertiliser factories, under private-sector investment. In other words, the government wants the factories to be operated by the private sector. The process may begin early next year after the necessary rules and regulations are approved.
Industries Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir said this in response to a question at a press conference held at the Ministry of Industries yesterday, Saturday. He said, “We will invite private sector investment in all factories except fertiliser factories. This will be done under the PPP model.”
The minister said there are several methods under public-private partnership (PPP). One involves long-term leasing, another revenue sharing, and another profit sharing. The factories will be handed over under one of these three methods.
Besides fertiliser factories, the industries ministry oversees factories producing sugar and food products, cement, steel, chemicals and other goods. Most of these factories incur losses year after year. According to the revised figures for the 2023–24 fiscal year, their annual losses amounted to more than Tk 20 billion.
Before the 13th parliamentary election, the BNP’s election manifesto promised to reopen closed factories. Subsequently, the process of handing over jute and textile mills to the private sector began. Several factories have already been handed over to the private sector. The Ministry of Industries is also pursuing the same process.
The government is not injecting more taxpayers’ money to reopen these factories; rather, it is trying to restart them through the private sector.
After the press conference, Prothom Alo contacted Industries Minister and Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir again yesterday evening. Asked about handing over all factories under the Ministry of Industries, except fertiliser factories, to the private sector, he said, “Once the process begins, it takes at least six months to complete. We will begin the tendering process transparently from January next year. We hope to receive a good response.”
Government-owned factories
After the country’s independence, the government nationalised factories in various sectors, bringing them under state ownership. On 26 March 1972, the first anniversary of independence, then Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman announced the nationalisation of large industries.
Under this order, all factories in the jute, textile and sugar industries, as well as other industrial enterprises with assets worth more than Tk 1.5 million, came under government ownership.
However, due to a lack of management, excessive unnecessary recruitment based on political considerations, corruption and the failure to make new investments, the factories fell into decline. Meanwhile, the private sector developed.
Government-owned factories are, overall, loss-making. Some of them make a small profit. In the 2023–24 fiscal year, factories in the industrial sector incurred losses of Tk 22.47 billion. Eleven years earlier, in 2013–14, the amount of losses was Tk 8.84 billion. During this period, government-owned industrial factories did not make an overall profit in any year.
Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at the non-government research organisation Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), views the initiative to hand over state-owned industrial factories to the private sector positively.
He told Prothom Alo, “The time has come to rethink our state-owned enterprises. These institutions have been running at a loss year after year. They are being kept alive with taxpayers’ money. There is no way to deny the need for reforms in this sector.”
Mustafizur Rahman said, however, that how each institution is handed over and what safeguards are put in place are extremely important. Regardless of how they are handed over, it must be ensured that they continue to operate as industrial factories. The initiative must not in any way create opportunities for buying and selling land, and it must be ensured that factory land is not used for real estate businesses.
Factories under the industries ministry
The Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC), under the Ministry of Industries, began operations in 1976. The corporation currently controls 15 sugar mills, one engineering factory and two commercial establishments.
Six of the corporation’s 15 sugar mills remain closed throughout the year. Several others operate during the sugarcane-crushing season. The closed mills are Kushtia Sugar Mills, Panchagarh Sugar Mills, Pabna Sugar Mills, Rangpur Sugar Mills, Shyampur Sugar Mills and Setabganj Sugar Mills. In the 2022–23 fiscal year, BSFIC incurred losses of Tk 5.33 billion.
The Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) began operations in 1972. At the time, it had 88 factories. Six new factories were subsequently established, and three factories were transferred to BCIC from other organisations. However, at different times, BCIC factories have been closed, handed over to the private sector or returned to their previous owners. Seven factories were also handed over to the Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust.
According to BCIC data, 11 factories are currently operational. Of these, seven are fertiliser factories. There is one factory each for paper, cement, glass sheets, and sanitary ware and insulators. BCIC incurred losses of Tk 8.75 billion in the 2022–23 fiscal year.
Initially, 62 industrial enterprises were under the control of the Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC). In 1984, it established Bangladesh Blade Factory Limited. Currently, nine industrial enterprises are operational under the corporation’s management.
Of these, 49 per cent of the shares in Atlas Bangladesh Limited, National Tubes Limited and Eastern Cables Limited have been floated on the capital market.
The government owns 100 per cent of the shares in Eastern Tubes, Gazi Wires Limited, General Electric Manufacturing Company, Pragati Industries, Bangladesh Blade Factory and Dhaka Steel Works.
In 2013, BSEC acquired a 30 per cent stake in Bangladesh Honda Private Limited through a joint venture with Japan’s Honda. BSEC owns slightly more than 25 per cent of the shares in The General Electric Company of Bangladesh in Chattogram.
Successive governments have provided loans worth millions of taka to keep various factories operational. According to the Bangladesh Economic Survey 2025, the government’s outstanding loans and interest owed by the Sugar and Food Industries Corporation amount to Tk 86.25 billion, by BCIC to Tk 82.36 billion and by BSEC to Tk 1.95 billion.
Hopes for foreign investment
Foreign and domestic investors are interested in investing in factories under the Ministry of Industries. For example, Japan’s Marubeni Corporation has expressed interest in investing in the modernisation of the country’s operational sugar mills and establishing new production facilities at closed sugar mills.
Through Marubeni Protech Corporation, it wants to install modern machinery at three sugar mills in the western region of the country. To this end, a Marubeni delegation met the chairman of BSFIC last week.
There are two differing views among analysts regarding government-owned factories. Some support keeping the factories under government ownership. They believe that factories are necessary if the government is to maintain control over the product market. The other side sees no reason to keep factories under government ownership when they have been incurring losses year after year.
Zahid Hussain, former lead economist at the World Bank’s Dhaka office, believes that how the factories are handed over to the private sector is important. If the factories are transferred to genuine businesspeople through a competitive process, and if this creates opportunities for production and employment, it will be good for the country. In his view, factories must not be handed over to oligarchs in the name of privatisation.
Referring to the closure of Adamjee Jute Mills, Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo that around 25,000 people had lost their jobs there. As a result of establishing an export processing zone, employment was created for around 100,000 people.