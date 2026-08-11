PM assures foreign investors of all-out support

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today assured foreign investors of the government’s all-out support, saying Bangladesh is ready to facilitate investment and provide a favourable business environment.

"Bangladesh currently offers a favourable environment for investment...The government is ready to provide all necessary support to interested foreign investors,” he said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks when a delegation of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) paid a courtesy call on him at the Cabinet Division meeting room at Bangladesh Secretariat this afternoon, said PM''s Assistant Press Secretary Gazi Shahriar Pami.

An eight-member AmCham delegation, led by its president and Mastercard Vice President Syed Mohammad Kamal, met the Prime Minister.