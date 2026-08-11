PM assures foreign investors of all-out support
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today assured foreign investors of the government’s all-out support, saying Bangladesh is ready to facilitate investment and provide a favourable business environment.
"Bangladesh currently offers a favourable environment for investment...The government is ready to provide all necessary support to interested foreign investors,” he said.
The Prime Minister made the remarks when a delegation of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) paid a courtesy call on him at the Cabinet Division meeting room at Bangladesh Secretariat this afternoon, said PM''s Assistant Press Secretary Gazi Shahriar Pami.
An eight-member AmCham delegation, led by its president and Mastercard Vice President Syed Mohammad Kamal, met the Prime Minister.
During the meeting, the AmCham representatives informed the Prime Minister that the organisation’s new committee, which assumed office about two months ago, is working to attract greater US investment to Bangladesh and further deepening commercial ties between the two countries.
Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, Prime Minister’s adviser on Posts, Telecommunications, Information Technology, Science and Technology Rehan Asif Asad, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, were present.