NBR seeks budget proposals by 15 March
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked all business associations to submit their budget proposals by 15 March.
This was announced today, Tuesday in a press release.
The NBR has begun work on preparing the budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year.
According to the press release, to assist in budget preparation, various chambers and associations must submit their respective written budget proposals to the apex business body, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI). At the same time, the NBR has requested that a soft copy also be sent.
Where and how to submit
Business organisations must send a soft copy of their budget proposals to the NBR via email at [email protected]. The NBR will give due consideration to the proposals received.
Institutions, organisations, or offices that are not members of any chamber or association may also submit their budget proposals directly through the same email address.
The NBR’s press release further stated that it formulates policies for government revenue collection as part of the budget preparation process.
To ensure a participatory, people-oriented, and equitable budget, the National Board of Revenue has consistently invited budget proposals from taxpayers at all levels, various industrial and trade bodies, trade associations, professional organisations, research institutions, and members of the country’s intellectual community, and has held discussions with them on revenue collection methods.