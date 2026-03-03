NBR seeks budget proposals by 15 March

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked all business associations to submit their budget proposals by 15 March.

This was announced today, Tuesday in a press release.

The NBR has begun work on preparing the budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year.

According to the press release, to assist in budget preparation, various chambers and associations must submit their respective written budget proposals to the apex business body, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI). At the same time, the NBR has requested that a soft copy also be sent.