Chittagong Port remain 68th among 100 busiest ones despite rise in container handling

Chittagong Port has retained its 68th position for the second consecutive year in the list of the world’s 100 busiest container ports.

Container handling at the port increased by 4.1 per cent in 2025.

Despite the growth, however, its position in the global ranking did not improve. During the same period, combined container handling at the world’s top 100 ports increased by 6.3 per cent.

The London-based shipping publication Lloyd’s List has published its “One Hundred Ports 2026” ranking based on container handling data for 2025.

According to port data, Chittagong Port handled 3.409 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2025, compared with 3.275 million TEUs in 2024. This represents an increase of around 4 per cent.

In reality, however, Chittagong Port’s growth rate during the period was lower than the average growth in container handling among the world’s top 100 ports.

Lloyd’s List said in its publication that although growth at Chittagong has been limited, major investments by APM Terminals, MSC and Red Sea Gateway are changing the future outlook of Bangladesh’s main container port.

The Lloyd’s List ranking is based on a comparison of the number of containers handled by ports. It is not intended to assess the quality of port services. However, container-handling volumes provide an indication of the level of economic activity in different regions, as industrial raw materials and high-value goods are imported and exported in containers.