Many entrepreneurs unable to get loans they need

Hat Bakso, a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) that manufactures souvenirs, applied to a private bank for a Tk 2 million cash credit (CC) loan to finance its business operations.

However, the bank is unwilling to lend more than Tk 400,000–500,000. Bank officials have assured the company that if it provides collateral, they can offer a loan worth up to 70–80 per cent of the value of its assets. Yet, just two and a half years ago, the company had received loans of the amount it needed from two banks and has been regularly paying interest on those loans.

Shafat Kadir, chief executive officer (CEO) of Hat Bakso, told Prothom Alo: “We are new entrepreneurs and do not have assets. However, we maintain regular daily transactions and pay the instalments on our existing loans on time. Even so, the bank is willing to provide only one-fourth of the amount we applied for. We cannot do anything with such a small amount. We also applied for a supply chain loan at another bank but have not received it in three months. How can we expand our business if we cannot get loans when we need them?”